191226-newslocal-plane 01.jpg
Buy Now

Jaxon Felton, 7, Wenatchee, throws his new wood airplane into the air at Linden Tree Park on Christmas morning. He was at the park with his dad, Steven, trying out his plane and a radio-controlled car.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com