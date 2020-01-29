200130-newslocal-fishing 01.jpg
Miranda Harlan, East Wenatchee, enjoys a quiet time fishing at Putters Lake in Rock Island at the end of day Tuesday. She said she hadn't caught a fish in a couple of weeks but still enjoys trying her luck about three times a week.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

