Swimmers exercise in the Eastmont Aquatics Center on Tuesday afternoon as part of the Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation's open swim. Swimmers must reserve pool time. Go to eastmontparks.com/home for pool hours and to make a reservation. The pool opened to the public in September after an extensive remodel. Many of the pool's open slots have been filling up — up to 108 people on some weekdays — according to the parks recreation coordinator Molly Gwinn.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

