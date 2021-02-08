2102010-newslocal-window 01.jpg
The sun sets on a runner along the Apple Capital Loop Trail at the foot of Fifth Street in Wenatchee on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as seen through the sculpture "View Through the Open Window." The piece of permanent art owned by the Chelan County PUD was made by Richard Warrington, Cheney. It includes three separate openings of steel stacked upon each other. The sculpture was brought to Wenatchee as part of the Art on the Avenues program that transferred ownership to the city of Wenatchee last June.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

