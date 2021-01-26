The 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival top ten royalty candidates were announced at the Performing Arts Center Tuesday night. They are — (E) from Eastmont and (W) from Wenatchee — from left to right. Front row: Kaylynn Schmitten (E), daughter of Brent and Angela Schmitten; Olga Murillo (E), daughter of Ismael Murillo and Margarita Rodriguez; and Brooke Perez (E), daughter of Luis and Sundi Perez. Middle row: Libby Gallaher (E), daughter of Bob and Michelle Gallaher; Tatum Kentnor (W), daughter of Todd Kentnor and Tracy Trotter; Kamryn Fowler (W), daughter of Steve and Melissa Fowler; and Kody Richards (W), daughter of Gregg and Faith Richards. And back row: Sophia Hernandez (W), daughter of Miguel and Ana Hernandez; Olivia Fonville (E), daughter of Jason and Shelley Fonville; and Alex Toth (W), daughter of Andrew and Connie Toth. In the weeks before the Virtual Royalty Selection Pageant on Saturday, Feb. 27, the candidates will be interviewed by the media, tour local businesses, and be prepared for public speaking. The pageant, where the girls will vie for queen and two princesses, will be broadcast live by NCWLIFE and covered by The Wenatchee World. Scholarships worth $31,000 will be awarded that night.