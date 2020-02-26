200227-newslocal-ashwednesday 01.jpg
Rev. Peter Steele spreads palm ashes on the forehead of Mike McGlone, Wenatchee, during one of five Ash Wednesday masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, Wednesday. The Lenten season, 40 days leading up to Easter Sunday, is officially underway. Ashes are a symbol of the nothingness of man, dust in the universe. Speaking in English and Spanish, Steele said that this is a time to seriously see our need for God.

