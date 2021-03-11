210311-newslocal-fishing 01.jpg
Vince Duncan and his father Wayne, Wenatchee, enjoy a calm afternoon on Big Bow Pond near Rock Island Tuesday. Vince Duncan said he started fishing earlier and when he landed a few nice trout he called his dad to meet join him.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

