210415-newslocal-bridgework 01.jpg
Buy Now

Railroad workers add metal grating to the edges of the bridge over the Wenatchee River on April 13. The bridge is used by Cascade and Columbia River Railroad, serving Okanogan and Chelan counties on a line originally built in 1914.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Vote for the BEST between April 21st and May 8th.

By participating, you will automatically be entered into our second drawing for a $50 gift card. Good luck!