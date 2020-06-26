200628-newslocal-color 01.jpg
Olivia Lewis, 14, Wenatchee, has been coloring her hair for over five years. She was hanging out with Jacob Galloway, 14, Wenatchee, on their longboards near Wenatchee High School on Wednesday.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

