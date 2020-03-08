200310-newslocal-cashmerebball 01.jpg
Fans of Cashmere's girls basketball team watch post-game activities, stunned as the top-ranked, undefeated Bulldogs lost the state 1A title game against Lynden Christian 55-58 Saturday night in Yakima. For more on the game, see Page B1.

