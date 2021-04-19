210421-newslocal-kingblossom 01.jpg
A bee flies toward the central or "king blossom" of a cluster of six blossoms on an apple tree near Pangborn Memorial Airport on Monday. The fruit that develops from the first central blossom to open is normally larger and saved when thinning the tree.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

