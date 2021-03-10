Photo: Changing out old glory

You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

State Department of Transportation on Monday take down the American flag on top of the George Sellar Bridge to replace it with a new flag. The flag is 185 feet above the Columbia River. From left are Jim Presler, Dale Blanken, and Zach Grant. The 10-foot by 15-foot flag is changed out every year because it gets damaged by wind and faded by the sun. The three are certified for climbing bridges and towers. "You're super methodical," said Grant. "It's all about safety. Nothing falls down (onto the roadway)."

 World photo/Don Seabrook

