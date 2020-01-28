200129-newslocal-pruning 01.jpg
Enrique Meneses, Orondo, prunes cherry trees in thick fog Monday, with his dog Apollo nearby. Meneses said he's been pruning a 10-acre orchard along Southeast 2nd Street near East Wenatchee for over a week.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

