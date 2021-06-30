210701-newslocal-coolingdown 01.jpg
Gabriel Arellano of the Portland Pickles baseball team sprays ice water at teammate Jacob Jablonski before their baseball game Tuesday night in Wenatchee. The Pickles were in town to play the Wenatchee AppleSox on the hottest recorded day in Wenatchee history. Water in the face worked for Jablonski as he hit a grand slam home run in the game. The Sox continued their series with Portland on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

