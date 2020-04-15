200412-newslocal-nesting 01.jpg
A Canada goose peers out from a nest on top of the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge over the Columbia River in Wenatchee earlier this month. Osprey normally occupy the nests on top of the bridge but this goose beat them to the perch.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

