Vehicles on their way down Badger Mountain Road find the Wenatchee Valley enveloped in a thick layer of fog at sunset Monday. Expect fog and freezing fog at times until Friday when it could be sunny, according to Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. There's a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain on Thursday. The temperatures look to be in the mid-30s for highs and the mid-20s for lows. Thursday should be the warmest day this week with a high around 41.
Vehicles on their way down Badger Mountain Road find the Wenatchee Valley enveloped in a thick layer of fog at sunset Monday. Expect fog and freezing fog at times until Friday when it could be sunny, according to Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. There's a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain on Thursday. The temperatures look to be in the mid-30s for highs and the mid-20s for lows. Thursday should be the warmest day this week with a high around 41.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.