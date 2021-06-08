210609-newslocal-happytobeback 01.jpg
Eastmont High School director of bands Maggie Whiteman encourages her jazz band while they play "Mr. Blue Sky" at Memorial Park's Gesa Entertainment Stage during the Apple Blossom Festival on Tuesday. "It's unreal," she said of the band's opportunity to play on a public stage. Eastmont choirs also sang for the crowd at the park. For a list of upcoming performances, go to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival webpage, appleblossom.org.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.