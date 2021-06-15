210616-newslocal-damagesatpark 01.jpg
Buy Now

A lock and flagging keeps people behind a low fence around the Rotary Futsal Field in the Eastmont Community Park on Tuesday. Less than a year old, the artificial turf was torn near the south goal by a participant wearing cleated shoes says Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation Executive Director Sally Brawley. A repair kit is on its way but she couldn't give a specific date of reopening. Only tennis shoes are allowed on the small soccer field. "It's open to the public so you just cross your fingers that people behave," she said. Brawley said two pieces of equipment were also broken within the last week in the children's playground at the same park. People too large and too old likely caused the playground toy damage, she said.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.