Kaenen Deis, 5, right, jumps in excitement over finding a book about the Transformer cartoon character called BumbleBee at a neighborhood book sharing spot through Little Free Library. At left, Kaenen's mother, Sarah, and brother Declan, 9, look at what's inside. The little library on the corner of Apollo Place and Lambert Street in Wenatchee was built by Peter Hill and is maintained by his wife, Joanne. Sarah Deis says their family stops by to see what's available whenever they walk through the neighborhood. "We use it a lot," she says. "We always stop and check it out." It's the second year the Hills have operated it. Peter Hill says books haven't been the only thing taken though. He says they've lost potted plants and bee hives that he had sitting nearby. According to the Little Free Library website, there are 11 book depositories in the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee associated with the organization.

