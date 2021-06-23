WENATCHEE — Firefighters removed a smoking press used to mount prints from the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Wednesday morning. Museum curator Kasey Koski said she thought the press's switch malfunctioned, turning the machine on and burning protective sheets and foam padding inside. The press was in a workshop next to pipe organ parts that were removed in a recent remodel. When firefighters arrived just after 8 a.m., she said she told them to do what they could to save the parts.
Firefighters then carried the heat press outside where they sprayed water on it.