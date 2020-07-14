200715-newslocal-stemiltfire 01.jpg
Buy Now

As out buildings and machinery burn on Tuesday, firefighters try to get to a fire between Stemilt Hill and Stemilt Creek roads over a small, private bridge. Chelan County and Douglas County fire crews got brush trucks to the fire and put it out before it could spread.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Get the news delivered to your email inbox