Birds fly over a firefighter Monday at 5671 Squilchuck Road. Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar said a pickup truck caught fire inside the garage, apparently due to a space heater in the garage. The truck was a total loss, but the garage and nearby home were not damaged. McKellar said the fire was reported about 10:55 a.m. and firefighters left the scene about 12:10 p.m. Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded.

