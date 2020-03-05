200305-newslocal-springcleaning 01.jpg
From left, Michael Ellis and Justin Davidson with the Wenatchee Reclamation District burn brush in the ditch that serves customers north of Odabashian Bridge in Douglas County on Tuesday. They said they have about six weeks in the spring and in the fall to maintain the 36-mile ditch and are getting ready for an estimated April 6 opening.

