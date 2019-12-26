191227-newslocal-christmaspast 01.jpg
Like ghosts of Christmas past, Jim and Patty Hall's 32 inflatables lie deflated on their front yard at the corner of Lemaster Avenue and Chatham Hill Drive on Thursday. It's a collection of 100 inflatables that the Halls rotate every year. They have been decorating their yard for five years.

