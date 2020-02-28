200301-newslocal-graffiti 01.jpg
Buy Now

Chelan County PUD Parks Department employees Nick Hatton, left, and Kyle Thiessen scrub graffiti off the walls of the Dick Pieper handball courts at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday. A week ago, the new bathrooms at Kiwanis Methow Park were tagged with gang-related graffiti.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com