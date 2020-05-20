Harvesting the Community Garden
Miguel Reyna Ruiz, Wenatchee, picks cilantro from his garden spot at the César Chávez Community Garden at the Wenatchee Community Center on Wednesday. Artist Sheryl Smith weaved the fence with colors representing hills, sky, and the Columbia River.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

