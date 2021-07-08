210708-newslocal-hoses 01.jpg

Looking like a six-legged spider, a crew of Wenatchee AppleSox players hold a hose as their field is watered down before a baseball game Friday night with the Highline Bears.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

