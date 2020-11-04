201105-newslocal-banners 01.jpg
Buy Now

Jordan Conley with the East Wenatchee Street Department hangs a Hero Banner honoring a veteran on Northeast 8th Street on Tuesday. He said this was one of five additional banners the city received this year. The banner honors A.A. Stevens, a Civil War veteran with the Minnesota Militia. They are purchased with donations through the Wenatchee Downtown Association and Vets Serving Vets. There are 65 of them in Wenatchee and 36 in East Wenatchee. The Wenatchee World will publish a booklet on sharing the veterans' stories.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com