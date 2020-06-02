200604-newslocal-highwater 01.jpg
Children enjoy new features to play on at the beach of Confluence State Park on the Columbia River. Playing in the shallow water are, from left, Zekeriah Johnson, 1, and his sisters Anastasia, 7, and Myriallia, 5, all of Monroe. The river normally is at a higher level with the spring runoff.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

