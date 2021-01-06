210102-newslocal-manyhappyreturns 01.jpg
Buy Now

Caitlin Honig, Seattle, hits a tennis ball back to her husband Ryan, during a game with their family and friends at Walla Walla Point Park on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. She said they got racquets for Christmas and are trying out the sport because they live near courts at their house.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com