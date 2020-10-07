201008-newslocal-pew 01.jpg
Dan and Bobbi Lewis, Richland, try to figure out how to load a church pew on their truck outside the First Church of the Nazarene in Wenatchee on Tuesday. The church is replacing their pews with chairs. Bobbi Lewis grew up attending the church and wanted the pew for their home. Dan is a pastor in Richland.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

