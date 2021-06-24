210624-newslocal-jobfair 01.jpg
Buy Now

Allison Syria, Wenatchee, looks over the 72 booths at the 2021 Wenatchee Valley Community Job Fair on Wednesday. She said she was looking for office employment. "I've gotten a few job prospects so far," she said. The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Wenatchee Downtown Association to host the fair. For a detailed report on the local employment climate, see the July 1 Business World.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.