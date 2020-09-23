200924-newslocal-rain 01.jpg
Mackenzie Jared, Wenatchee, reads a book under an umbrella while waiting for her husband to finish work at a Confluence Health office building along Walla Walla Avenue on Wednesday. She said she liked being outside and her husband had the only key to the truck. She walked from their home to meet him after work. Rain is forecast to taper off before this weekend.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

