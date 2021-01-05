210106-newslocal-injuredontheedge 01.jpg
Douglas County Fire Chief John Glenn, left, looks up at a car knocked to the top edge of a retaining wall along Sunset Highway near 13th Street after a traffic accident Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The occupant of this vehicle and another were transported to Central Washington Hospital. The accident blocked both lanes of the highway for over an hour.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com