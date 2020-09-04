200906-newslocal-camping 01.jpg
Buy Now

Michael and Carel Edgerly, Cle Elum, enjoy Friday morning at Lincoln Rock State Park in front of their travel trailer. Michael Edgerly, a veteran, built the flag pole that swivels and is lit at night. Labor Day is a popular holiday for camping and signals the end of summer for many.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com