201021-newslocal-leaves 01.jpg
Buy Now

Nick Hatton with the Chelan County PUD Parks Department blows leaves into a pile at Wenatchee's Riverfront Park on Monday. He said it was the first real day of leaf blowing this fall. They are destined for a mulch pile he said.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com