From left, Briseyda Valladolid, 11, her sister Anahi, 24, and mother Norma Valdovinez, Wenatchee, look over computers during The Hour of Code event Thursday night at the Wenatchee Community Center. It was the first time the North Central Education Service District took the event to a non-school activity, tying it into the neighborhood group’s Las Posadas evening that took place later that night. The Hour of Code is a national movement to encourage families to spend an hour together learning computer science.

