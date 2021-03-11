210311-newslocal-backtothegame 01.jpg
With the sun going down in front of them, Hallie Huffaker, left, and Jamie Withrow, both of Wenatchee, hit softballs at Walla Walla Point Park's fields on Tuesday. They said they are excited to begin league play again this spring, having been out of games for 1 1/2 years because of COVID-19 restrictions on playing fields. They both play for teams in the Apple Valley Softball league.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

