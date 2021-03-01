210302-newslocal-sportsstart 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont High School's girls soccer team lines up for the national anthem on Saturday, the start of the high school sports season in North Central Washington. Eastmont won in a close game Wenatchee Panthers at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. For more on the weekend games, see today's Sports page.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com