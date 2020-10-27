201028-newslocal-lights 01.jpg
Tim McNut, Spokane, tests circuits on a Christmas Tree light display in downtown Leavenworth on Monday. Even though the annual lighting festival has been cancelled for the year, a crew with the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce is still stringing more than 500,000 lights for local residents and visitors to enjoy. The job is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving and the lights will remain through Valentine's Day.

