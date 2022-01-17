Emmit Berry, 8, East Wenatchee, leaps to a card on the floor of the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center during an activity on the first day of a new program called Movement Monday. Watching him is Tracy Trotter an educator for the museum. This is the first time the museum has offered a program of physical activity blended with teaching math, shapes, colors, and patterns said educational programs curator Anna Holman. The 45-minute sessions occur the first Mondays of the month, starting at 10:30 a.m. Trotter and Holman collaborated on the idea of the class from a local educator's workshop. Trotter has also been a dance instructor in the Wenatchee Valley for 22 years. The cost is $10 per student. Check out the museum's website to sign up and for information.
