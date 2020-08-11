200812-newslocal-firestation 01.jpg
Buy Now

Chelan County Fire District 1's new Station 10 is taking shape on North Wenatchee Avenue. Kyle Whitt with Drywall Specialties of Spokane on Tuesday finishes interior walls near the large doors of of the $5.3 million station. It is in the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue and will replace the current, historic station at 136 S. Chelan Ave.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com