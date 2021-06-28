210630-newslocal-dotproperty 01.jpg
The old Washington State Department of Transportation buildings on North Wenatchee Avenue have started to come down with the help of Ascendent Demolition of Puyallup, working on Monday. The city of Wenatchee bought the buildings and 5.9 acres of property in 2019 for $4.3 million.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

