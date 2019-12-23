191226-newslocal-tubing 01.jpg
Artem Onuchin, Seattle, glides down the tubing run at the Leavenworth Ski Hill on opening day Friday. The downhill skiing operation also opened up. For current conditions, check out the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club website at skileavenworth.com.

