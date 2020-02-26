200227-newslocal-changes 01.jpg
The landscape continues to change along Riverfront Park and the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. Workers on Saturday erected the third of five floors on the new 127-room Residence Inn by Marriott under construction just south of Walla Walla Point Park. The hotel is owned by Stream Real Estate. The Seattle firm will also construct a 75-unit apartment building just to the south of the hotel.

