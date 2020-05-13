200515-newslocal-dailywalk 01.jpg
Out for their daily walk on Wednesday, Warryn Gregerson, 3, pushes her dolls Elsa and Anna (in the cart) with her sister Harper, 5, and mother Christin. Gregerson says they like to walk around their neighborhood on Northwest Empire Avenue in East Wenatchee. She said Warryn takes her dolls most everywhere they go.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

