Even with softball fields at Chelan County PUD parks closed to organized games, employees continue to maintain them. Cameron Nystrom rakes grass into piles after it is removed from the edge of the infield at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park on Friday. He said if they let the parks go it would be more difficult to get them into shape when the season opens up.

