200416-newslocal-roof 01.jpg
Buy Now

Workers start on the roof of the five-story, 127-room Residence Inn by Marriott just next to Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on Tuesday. Framers are continuing work on the hotel to stabilize the building against a big windstorm, said Marc Angelillo, Stream Real Estate of Seattle managing member. Stream Real Estate is the developer on the project. Gov. Jay Inslee's coronavirus proclamation contains an exemption to allow work for safety. The walls of the hotel are braced, but a significant weather event could cause them to come crashing down or send a wall tumbling into Walla Walla Point Park. The building will be secure when the roof is added to tie everything together.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com