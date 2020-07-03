200705-newslocal-roping 01.jpg
Larry Gleave Jr., Spokane, on his horse Oscar, tries to set a rope around the legs of a steer during the first day of the Appleatchee 4th of July Weekend Roping competition on Friday. The annual event has been bringing riders to the Wenatchee Valley for over 70 years.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

