Construction crews get the new roundabout ready for paving at the intersection of Highline Drive and 3rd Street Southeast in East Wenatchee on Wednesday. According to the city's website, the area should be open to traffic again this weekend having been closed since April 27.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

